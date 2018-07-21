CSX (CSX) PT Raised to $71.00 at TD Securities

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. TD Securities currently has a $69.00 rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 target price on CSX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CSX from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on CSX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.45.

Shares of CSX opened at $69.46 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.68. CSX has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $69.90.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 53.27%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. analysts expect that CSX will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, CEO James M. Foote acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $299,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

