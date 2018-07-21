Critical Survey: Virtu Financial (VIRT) & Gamco Investors (GBL)

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) and Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Virtu Financial and Gamco Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtu Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43 Gamco Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtu Financial currently has a consensus price target of $33.63, indicating a potential upside of 28.59%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than Gamco Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Gamco Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.0% of Gamco Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Virtu Financial has a beta of -0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamco Investors has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virtu Financial and Gamco Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtu Financial $1.02 billion 4.81 $2.93 million $0.57 45.88 Gamco Investors $360.52 million 2.14 $77.80 million N/A N/A

Gamco Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virtu Financial.

Dividends

Virtu Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Gamco Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Virtu Financial pays out 168.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gamco Investors has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Virtu Financial and Gamco Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtu Financial 11.08% 20.32% 3.21% Gamco Investors 22.16% -94.36% 55.78%

Summary

Virtu Financial beats Gamco Investors on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Its Execution Services segment comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, which offer execution services in equities, ETFs, futures, and fixed income to institutions, banks, and broker dealers. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.