Critical Analysis: NewMarket (NEU) versus International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

NewMarket (NYSE: NEU) and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NewMarket and International Flavors & Fragrances, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewMarket 0 0 0 0 N/A International Flavors & Fragrances 2 3 5 0 2.30

International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus price target of $144.63, suggesting a potential upside of 12.16%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than NewMarket.

Volatility and Risk

NewMarket has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NewMarket and International Flavors & Fragrances’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewMarket $2.20 billion 2.18 $190.50 million N/A N/A International Flavors & Fragrances $3.40 billion 2.99 $295.66 million $5.89 21.89

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than NewMarket.

Profitability

This table compares NewMarket and International Flavors & Fragrances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewMarket 8.34% 35.41% 12.79% International Flavors & Fragrances 8.83% 27.89% 10.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of NewMarket shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of NewMarket shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NewMarket pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. International Flavors & Fragrances pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. International Flavors & Fragrances pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NewMarket has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats NewMarket on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. The company also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and individual customers. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America, and the Middle East. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Fragrances segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

