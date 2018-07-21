Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.25

News stories about Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Crescent Point Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.5433447206908 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of Crescent Point Energy opened at $7.32 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.45. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $740.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.65 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

CPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.