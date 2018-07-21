Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Crescent Point Energy opened at $7.32 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $740.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.65 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,033,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,447,000 after purchasing an additional 634,447 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 89,406 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,772,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 606,541 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 68,652 shares during the period. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

