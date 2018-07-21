Credit Suisse Group Boosts ASML (ASML) Price Target to $215.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $194.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ASML from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.43.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $219.81 on Thursday. ASML has a 12-month low of $148.95 and a 12-month high of $221.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. ASML had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that ASML will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $30,720,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $22,026,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in ASML by 4.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,375,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,737,000 after acquiring an additional 103,977 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 39.3% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 340,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,585,000 after acquiring an additional 96,087 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,043,000 after acquiring an additional 75,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

