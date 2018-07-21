Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Motorola Solutions (MSI) a $129.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Motorola Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $120.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Shares of Motorola Solutions opened at $121.68 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $82.86 and a 52-week high of $123.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,656.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

