Creative Planning Has $9.22 Million Stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv opened at $77.35 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 617,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,611,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $757,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,388 shares of company stock worth $12,038,993. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

