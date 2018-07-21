Creative Planning Has $10.72 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 223,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 208,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF opened at $47.99 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $53.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7308 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th.

