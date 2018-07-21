Covestro (1COV) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.16 ($108.42).

Shares of Covestro traded down €0.64 ($0.75), hitting €80.22 ($94.38), during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 584,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €61.95 ($72.88) and a fifty-two week high of €96.32 ($113.32).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

