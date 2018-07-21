Courier Capital LLC Purchases 7,055 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 290.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $113,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $126,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $168,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $256.98 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $222.12 and a one year high of $263.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $1.1573 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

