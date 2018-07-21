County Bancorp (ICBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million.

ICBK opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $175.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of County Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $81,323.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,284 shares in the company, valued at $760,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rick Dercks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $27,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,438 shares of company stock worth $650,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 68.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

