Corporate Office Properties Trust to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “$28.83” rating on the stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 38,185 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 64,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,508 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $66,938.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,294.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

