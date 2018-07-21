Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.48. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OFC. ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$28.83” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust opened at $29.18 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $66,938.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,294.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

