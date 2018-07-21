Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $18.70 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,904,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 100,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $104.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $107.44.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.4024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

