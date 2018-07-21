Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6,992.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,330,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,298,006 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $21,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,605,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 486.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $109.23 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $111.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.2327 dividend. This is a boost from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.