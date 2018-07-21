Corelogic (CLGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Corelogic to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corelogic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLGX opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Corelogic has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLGX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Corelogic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

In other Corelogic news, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 800 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $40,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,033.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $511,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,947,497.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

