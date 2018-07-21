Convergys Corp (CVG) Holdings Lifted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Convergys were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Convergys by 10.7% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 200,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Convergys during the second quarter worth $219,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Convergys during the second quarter worth $1,700,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Convergys by 16.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Convergys by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Convergys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Convergys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE:CVG opened at $24.98 on Friday. Convergys Corp has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Convergys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Convergys Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Convergys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Convergys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Convergys Profile

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

