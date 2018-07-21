Control4 (CTRL) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

News coverage about Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Control4 earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 44.7751148762486 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Control4 traded up $0.35, reaching $25.21, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 165,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,971. Control4 has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $646.59 million, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.25.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Control4 had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Control4’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Control4 will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTRL shares. BidaskClub raised Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on Control4 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Control4 in a report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, SVP Susan Cashen sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $261,053.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,261.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryce Judd sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $25,924.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,924.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,721 shares of company stock worth $1,181,245. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

