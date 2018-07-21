Contrasting Zscaler (ZS) and Syntel (SYNT)

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) and Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zscaler and Syntel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Syntel $923.83 million 3.51 $166.26 million $2.02 19.37

Syntel has higher revenue and earnings than Zscaler.

Profitability

This table compares Zscaler and Syntel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler N/A N/A N/A Syntel 18.40% -504.52% 38.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of Zscaler shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Syntel shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of Syntel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Zscaler and Syntel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler 0 7 3 1 2.45 Syntel 2 9 1 0 1.92

Zscaler currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.55%. Syntel has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.11%. Given Zscaler’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zscaler is more favorable than Syntel.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company develops a software-as-a-service based security platform that secures access for users and devices to applications and services. It serves airline and transportation, conglomerate, consumer good and retail, financial service, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communication, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications service industries. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Syntel Company Profile

Syntel, Inc. provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management. The company also provides consulting, implementation, and management services for enterprise architecture, data warehousing, business intelligence, and enterprise application integration, as well as mobility, big data, analytics, and Internet of Things technologies. In addition, it offers KPO services that provide outsourced solutions for knowledge and business processes. The company offers its products to various companies in the banking and financial services, healthcare and life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and telecom industries. Syntel, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

