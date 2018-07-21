Contrasting Pointer Telocation (PNTR) and Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ: PNTR) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get Pointer Telocation alerts:

Motorola Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pointer Telocation does not pay a dividend. Motorola Solutions pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Pointer Telocation has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pointer Telocation and Motorola Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pointer Telocation 20.90% 15.94% 10.26% Motorola Solutions -1.75% -73.43% 10.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pointer Telocation and Motorola Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pointer Telocation 0 0 3 0 3.00 Motorola Solutions 0 2 10 0 2.83

Pointer Telocation presently has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 80.79%. Motorola Solutions has a consensus target price of $124.09, indicating a potential upside of 1.98%. Given Pointer Telocation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pointer Telocation is more favorable than Motorola Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pointer Telocation and Motorola Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pointer Telocation $78.15 million 1.23 $16.51 million $1.12 10.54 Motorola Solutions $6.38 billion 3.09 -$155.00 million $5.20 23.40

Pointer Telocation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motorola Solutions. Pointer Telocation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorola Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Pointer Telocation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Pointer Telocation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Pointer Telocation on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pointer Telocation Company Profile

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services. The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products, such as fleet management products, including remote monitoring and control solutions comprising command and control center, and communications infrastructure; asset management products; and SVR products. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Its products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, including implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services comprising repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services; and services and Software as a Service offerings across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. In addition, it provides Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN) services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. This segment offers its services for government, public safety, and commercial communication networks. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Pointer Telocation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pointer Telocation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.