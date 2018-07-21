Contrasting OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OVCHY) & Woori Bank (WF)

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS: OVCHY) and Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Woori Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR $13.33 billion 2.61 $4.15 billion N/A N/A Woori Bank $8.94 billion 1.11 $1.42 billion $5.40 8.19

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Woori Bank.

Profitability

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Woori Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 31.48% 10.39% 0.97% Woori Bank 15.09% 6.71% 0.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Woori Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Woori Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Woori Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woori Bank has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Woori Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Woori Bank pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR beats Woori Bank on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides a range of products and services to individuals, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, bancassurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; and investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers, as well as customized and structured equity-linked financing services. It serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. As of May 7, 2018, the company operated a network of 590 branches and representative offices in 18 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Woori Bank

Woori Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations in South Korea. It operates through six segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Card, and Other Operations. The company accepts demand, time, saving, and installment deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides financial and real estate advisory, electronic banking, automated telephone banking system, mobile banking, and online escrow services, as well as Win-CMS, an electronic cash management system and in-house banking platform; credit cards; and securities investment and trading, derivatives trading, asset securitization, and investment banking services. Further, it offers international banking services, including foreign exchange and dealing, import and export-related services, offshore lending, syndicated loans, and foreign currency securities investment, as well as commercial banking services to retail and corporate customers; and asset management services, such as trust management, and trustee and custodian services relating to securities investment trusts. Additionally, the company is involved in the management of National Housing Urban Fund; and development and maintenance of system software, as well as in bancassurance, private equity, finance, and other credit finance credit information businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total of 894 branches and offices in Korea; and 22 branches and offices internationally. Woori Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

