Contrasting KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) & GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE: GLOP) and KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of GasLog Partners LP Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

GasLog Partners LP Unit pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. KNOT Offshore Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. GasLog Partners LP Unit pays out 101.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KNOT Offshore Partners pays out 92.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. GasLog Partners LP Unit has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. KNOT Offshore Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GasLog Partners LP Unit and KNOT Offshore Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners LP Unit 0 2 4 0 2.67 KNOT Offshore Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

GasLog Partners LP Unit presently has a consensus target price of $26.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.57%. KNOT Offshore Partners has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.98%. Given GasLog Partners LP Unit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GasLog Partners LP Unit is more favorable than KNOT Offshore Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GasLog Partners LP Unit and KNOT Offshore Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners LP Unit $311.47 million 3.17 $112.83 million $2.09 11.51 KNOT Offshore Partners $219.20 million 3.30 $66.90 million $2.26 9.78

GasLog Partners LP Unit has higher revenue and earnings than KNOT Offshore Partners. KNOT Offshore Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GasLog Partners LP Unit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

GasLog Partners LP Unit has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GasLog Partners LP Unit and KNOT Offshore Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners LP Unit 35.17% 13.63% 5.13% KNOT Offshore Partners 36.06% 13.85% 4.99%

Summary

GasLog Partners LP Unit beats KNOT Offshore Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company loading, transportation and storage of their crude oil services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

