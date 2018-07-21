Contrasting Finjan (FNJN) and XpresSpa Group (XSPA)

Finjan (NASDAQ: FNJN) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Finjan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Finjan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Finjan has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XpresSpa Group has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Finjan and XpresSpa Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan 0 0 2 0 3.00 XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Finjan presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.93%. XpresSpa Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 900.00%. Given XpresSpa Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than Finjan.

Profitability

This table compares Finjan and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan N/A 101.37% 49.90% XpresSpa Group -92.08% -34.38% -24.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finjan and XpresSpa Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan $50.48 million 2.52 $22.81 million $0.35 13.11 XpresSpa Group $48.82 million 0.16 -$28.84 million ($0.74) -0.41

Finjan has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group. XpresSpa Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finjan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Finjan beats XpresSpa Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc., a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The company's technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also develops mobile security applications; invests in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; and provides cyber risk and cyber security advisory services provides. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products. This segment offers its wellness and travel products through its Website, xpresspa.com. The Intellectual Property segment engages in the monetization of patents related to content and ad delivery, remote monitoring, and computing technologies. As of March 29, 2018, it operated 57 stores in 23 airports. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

