Contrasting Enel Americas (ENIA) & Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock (ENLAY)

Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) and Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel Americas and Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Americas $10.54 billion 0.93 $709.04 million N/A N/A Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock $84.31 billion 0.69 $4.27 billion N/A N/A

Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Americas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Enel Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Americas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Americas and Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Americas N/A N/A N/A Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock 5.36% 7.87% 2.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enel Americas and Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Americas 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dividends

Enel Americas pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Risk & Volatility

Enel Americas has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Américas S.A. and changed its name to Enel Américas S.A. in December 2016. Enel Américas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Américas S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

About Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas. It also engages in the transportation, storage, and regasification of liquefied natural gas (LNG); energy and infrastructure engineering; the design, development, construction, and operation of generation plants and grids; security and real estate activities; the management and maintenance of power plants; research and development in science and engineering; fuel supply; research and testing, inspection, certification, and engineering and consulting activities; and business consulting, administrative, management consulting, and corporate planning operations. In addition, the company is involved in the construction of electric facilities and port infrastructure; product, plant, and equipment certification; legal, trading, and mining activities; the marketing of energy products; training activities; personnel administration activities, as well as offers information technology and business services; and metering, remote control, and connectivity services through power line communication. Further, it designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines; operates optical fiber network; offers public lighting systems, fuel trading and logistics, factoring, electrical engineering, and water systems, and photovoltaic systems; and provides finance, environmental studies, and electronic plant installation and repairing services. It operates various hydroelectric, wind, renewable, geothermal, solar, thermoelectric, nuclear, and other renewable sources, and co-generation power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 85 gigawatts. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

