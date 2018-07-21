Contrasting Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) and Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Glacier Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Glacier Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $42.19 million 2.47 $4.10 million $1.27 15.00 Glacier Bancorp $487.26 million 7.44 $116.37 million $1.75 24.51

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Eagle Bancorp Montana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and Glacier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glacier Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20

Glacier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $41.20, indicating a potential downside of 3.96%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.2% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 9.04% 7.25% 0.74% Glacier Bancorp 24.58% 11.31% 1.40%

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats. It also accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. In addition, the company provides wealth management and mortgage loan services. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in 145 locations in Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, and Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

