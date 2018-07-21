Contrasting Commercial Metals (CMC) & EVRAZ (EVRZF)

Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) and EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Commercial Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. EVRAZ does not pay a dividend. Commercial Metals pays out 77.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Commercial Metals and EVRAZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Metals 1.21% 8.65% 4.13% EVRAZ N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Commercial Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Commercial Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commercial Metals and EVRAZ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Metals $4.57 billion 0.56 $46.33 million $0.62 35.18 EVRAZ $10.83 billion 0.85 $681.36 million $0.48 13.50

EVRAZ has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial Metals. EVRAZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commercial Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Commercial Metals has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVRAZ has a beta of -3.31, suggesting that its share price is 431% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Commercial Metals and EVRAZ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Metals 3 2 4 0 2.11 EVRAZ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commercial Metals currently has a consensus target price of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.90%. Given Commercial Metals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Commercial Metals is more favorable than EVRAZ.

Summary

Commercial Metals beats EVRAZ on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers. The Americas Mills segment manufactures finished long steel products, including reinforcing bars, merchant bars, light structural products, and other special sections, as well as semi-finished billets for re-rolling and forging applications. This segment sells its products to construction, service center, transportation, steel warehousing, fabrication, energy, petrochemical, and original equipment manufacturing industries. The Americas Fabrication segment offers fabricated steel products for use in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings, hospitals, convention centers, industrial plants, power plants, highways, bridges, arenas, stadiums, and dams. The International Mill segment manufactures rebars, merchant bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished billets; and sells fabricated rebars, fabricated meshes, assembled rebar cages, and other rebar by-products. This segment sells its products to fabricators, manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies. The International Marketing and Distribution segment processes, sells, and distributes steel products, ferrous and nonferrous metals, and other industrial products to manufacturers in the steel, nonferrous metals, metal fabrication, chemical, refractory, construction, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products. The company is involved in the extraction of vanadium ore; iron ore mining and enrichment; and coal mining and enrichment, as well as energy-generation, shipping, and railway transportation businesses. It has operations in the Commonwealth of Independent States, America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and internationally. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. EVRAZ plc is a subsidiary of Lanebrook Limited.

