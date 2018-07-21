Contrasting CLP (CLPHY) & Portland General Electric (POR)

CLP (OTCMKTS: CLPHY) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CLP pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric pays out 63.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Portland General Electric has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Portland General Electric is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

CLP has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CLP and Portland General Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLP $11.81 billion 2.46 $1.86 billion $0.72 15.98 Portland General Electric $2.01 billion 1.97 $187.00 million $2.29 19.40

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric. CLP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CLP and Portland General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLP 0 0 0 0 N/A Portland General Electric 3 5 1 0 1.78

Portland General Electric has a consensus price target of $41.69, suggesting a potential downside of 6.15%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than CLP.

Profitability

This table compares CLP and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLP N/A N/A N/A Portland General Electric 9.03% 8.08% 2.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CLP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats CLP on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, oil, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, and solar power plants. It is also involved in the provision of pumped storage and engineering services; research and development activities; property investment; and retail of electricity and gas. As of December 31, 2017 the company had equity generating capacity of 19,395 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 5, 159 MW. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,457 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 875,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the Portland/Salem metropolitan area of Oregon. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

