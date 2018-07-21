Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $14.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. offers a wide range of telecommunications services including local and long distance telephone, Digital Phone, High-Speed Internet access and Digital TV to individuals and businesses in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company also offers telephone directory publishing services, wholesale transport services, billing and collection services, inside wiring services, and maintenance services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Consolidated Communications opened at $12.15 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $356.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Consolidated Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Consolidated Communications will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, July 15th will be paid a $0.3874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. Consolidated Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 596.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

