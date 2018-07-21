Conn’s Inc (CONN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Get Conn's alerts:

Shares of Conn’s traded down $0.50, hitting $37.45, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 257,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,394. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Conn’s had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, Director Bob L. Martin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the second quarter valued at about $360,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 44.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 35,128 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at about $1,394,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.