Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $30.67 Million Holdings in Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,669 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $30,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Imperial Capital set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Matador Resources Co has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $35.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.16 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

