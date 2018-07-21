Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Vetr raised shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $302.42 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total value of $502,745.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.38, for a total transaction of $3,323,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,434 shares of company stock worth $51,437,919. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology opened at $375.38 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.55 and a fifty-two week high of $378.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 96.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $436.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

