Concordia International (CXR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Concordia International Corp (TSE:CXR) (NASDAQ:CXRX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 94858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Concordia International (TSE:CXR) (NASDAQ:CXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$192.48 million during the quarter.

About Concordia International

Concordia International Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

