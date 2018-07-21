Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20,000.00

Brokerages expect Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) to announce sales of $20,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Concert Pharmaceuticals also posted sales of $20,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $10.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 million to $10.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.04 million per share, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $16.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.39. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 67.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNCE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

In related news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 31,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $561,439.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,438.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $626,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 162,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 92,625 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNCE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. 61,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,516. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $389.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.