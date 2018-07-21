Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $27 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Compass Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,812 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $27,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,790.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 186,737 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 184,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions opened at $82.24 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

In other news, insider Sean Middleton sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $408,805.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,489.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,395 shares of company stock worth $2,714,873. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

