Comparing Spartan Motors (SPAR) & VOLVO AB/ADR (VLVLY)

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ: SPAR) and VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Spartan Motors has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOLVO AB/ADR has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spartan Motors and VOLVO AB/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Motors 0 0 4 0 3.00 VOLVO AB/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Spartan Motors presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.72%. Given Spartan Motors’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spartan Motors is more favorable than VOLVO AB/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Spartan Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of VOLVO AB/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Spartan Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spartan Motors and VOLVO AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Motors 2.98% 10.21% 5.51% VOLVO AB/ADR 6.94% 24.08% 6.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spartan Motors and VOLVO AB/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Motors $707.10 million 0.76 $15.93 million $0.43 35.58 VOLVO AB/ADR $39.24 billion 0.86 $2.46 billion $1.23 13.58

VOLVO AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Motors. VOLVO AB/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spartan Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Spartan Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. VOLVO AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Spartan Motors pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VOLVO AB/ADR pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

VOLVO AB/ADR beats Spartan Motors on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment provides walk-in vans, cutaway vans, truck bodies, and parts and accessories for use in e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Spartan Upfit Services, and Reach brands. This segment also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and distributes related aftermarket parts and accessories. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment provides emergency response cabs and chassis, pumpers, aerial ladder components for fire trucks, rescue equipment, tankers, and parts and accessories under the Spartan, Smeal, Ladder Tower, and UST brands, as well as offers body, aerial, pump, drivetrain, and chassis repair and maintenance services. The Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment offers motor home chassis; and defense and specialty chassis and vehicles, as well as provides related aftermarket parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis. The company sells its products through a network of independent truck dealers, original equipment manufacturers, dealer distributors, leasing companies, and municipalities and other governmental entities, as well as to commercial and individual end users. Spartan Motors, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Charlotte, Michigan.

VOLVO AB/ADR Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD, Renault, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, UD, Prevost, and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders and haulers, and road machinery under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks. In addition, the company offers diesel engines for leisure boats; marine propulsion systems; drive systems and engines for propulsion and auxiliary equipment, and marine generator sets; and industrial engines for use in container terminals, mines, and other industrial applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financial solutions, such as customer financing and leasing, dealer financing, and insurance; rental, preventive maintenance, assistance, and IT services; spare parts; and transport information systems. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. AB Volvo (publ) was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

