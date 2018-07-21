Comparing RingCentral (RNG) & Evertec (EVTC)

RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) and Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Evertec pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. RingCentral does not pay a dividend. Evertec pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares RingCentral and Evertec’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $501.53 million 12.80 -$26.14 million ($0.35) -233.00 Evertec $407.14 million 4.15 $55.05 million $1.47 15.82

Evertec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evertec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

RingCentral has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evertec has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RingCentral and Evertec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 3 10 0 2.77 Evertec 0 5 2 0 2.29

RingCentral currently has a consensus target price of $69.15, suggesting a potential downside of 15.20%. Evertec has a consensus target price of $17.80, suggesting a potential downside of 23.44%. Given RingCentral’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RingCentral is more favorable than Evertec.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and Evertec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -3.99% -9.90% -4.62% Evertec 13.23% 72.62% 11.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Evertec shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Evertec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evertec beats RingCentral on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center that provides a cloud based contact center solution, which delivers omni-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. RingCentral, Inc. serves a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; payment and billing products for merchants, businesses, and financial institutions; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force, as well as various indirect sales channels, including value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

