Comparing Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) & Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (BIO)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California $93.47 million 5.29 -$92.18 million ($0.87) -4.31 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock $2.16 billion 4.21 $122.24 million $4.10 74.50

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Biosciences of California. Pacific Biosciences of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pacific Biosciences of California and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock 0 1 4 0 2.80

Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 44.00%. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a consensus price target of $298.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.19%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California -105.22% -91.11% -58.10% Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock 34.32% 3.84% 2.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Biosciences of California has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock beats Pacific Biosciences of California on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

