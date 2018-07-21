Comparing Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) and Parker Drilling (PKD)

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE: OMP) and Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Oasis Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Parker Drilling does not pay a dividend. Oasis Midstream Partners pays out 365.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and Parker Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners 0 2 8 0 2.80 Parker Drilling 0 1 0 0 2.00

Oasis Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.26%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Parker Drilling.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.8% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Parker Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Parker Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Parker Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A Parker Drilling -23.72% -32.58% -9.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Parker Drilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners $182.22 million 2.95 $49.21 million $0.43 45.35 Parker Drilling $442.52 million 0.09 -$118.70 million ($0.84) -0.35

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Parker Drilling. Parker Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oasis Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Parker Drilling on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Oasis Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. The company is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

About Parker Drilling

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. This business line also provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas. The Rental Tools Services business line offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, drill collars, and others; pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers; well construction services, such as tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and integrated service providers in the United States, Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States countries, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and other countries. Parker Drilling Company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

