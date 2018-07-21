Comparing Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) & CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (CACI)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) and CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 1 2 13 0 2.75 CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock 0 4 9 1 2.79

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $16.34, suggesting a potential upside of 40.27%. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a consensus price target of $164.36, suggesting a potential downside of 8.46%. Given Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock.

Volatility and Risk

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.81 billion 1.15 -$152.60 million $0.47 24.79 CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock $4.35 billion 1.02 $163.67 million $6.53 27.50

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions -11.34% 7.80% 2.20% CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock 6.62% 10.20% 4.92%

Summary

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock beats Allscripts Healthcare Solutions on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The company's Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company's Netsmart segment operates in and provides software and technology solutions to the health and human services, and post-acute sectors of health care. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company provides enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improves healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, improves health outcomes for communities, and enhances emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company provides investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

