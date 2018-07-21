CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce sales of $178.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.70 million and the highest is $179.00 million. CommVault Systems posted sales of $165.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full year sales of $767.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.70 million to $772.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $848.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $835.00 million to $871.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. CommVault Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

CVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

CVLT stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.25. 307,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,766. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -115.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.21. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $72.65.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 13,474 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $919,600.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,900.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Carolan sold 5,484 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $394,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,391,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,123 shares of company stock worth $3,589,106. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,436,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,767,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter worth about $62,229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,191,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,478,000 after buying an additional 57,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 457,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 219,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

