Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Community Trust Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3960937613319 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp traded up $0.38, hitting $50.33, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,037. The stock has a market cap of $885.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 26.11%. analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

