Commerzbank Reiterates “€187.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (MTX)

Commerzbank set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €152.86 ($179.83).

MTX opened at €169.60 ($199.53) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €114.75 ($135.00) and a fifty-two week high of €156.80 ($184.47).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

