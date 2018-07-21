Cominar REIT Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (CUF)

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Cominar REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.16). Cominar REIT had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of C$208.87 million during the quarter.

TSE:CUF opened at C$13.14 on Thursday. Cominar REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$14.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

