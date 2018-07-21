Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT) Stake Increased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,912 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Collectors Universe were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLCT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Collectors Universe alerts:

NASDAQ:CLCT opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 9.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 19,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $280,101.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,708.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph John Wallace sold 15,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $224,771.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,085 shares of company stock valued at $675,483. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Collectors Universe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Collectors Universe Profile

Collectors Universe Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Collectors Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collectors Universe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.