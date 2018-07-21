CoinFi Reaches Market Cap of $3.38 Million (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. CoinFi has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $68,062.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004014 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013464 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000483 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00458328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00164200 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024909 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015843 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000973 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi’s genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,547,535 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

