Cohen & Steers (CNS) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CNS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohen & Steers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Gabelli raised Cohen & Steers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Cohen & Steers traded down $2.55, hitting $40.05, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 625,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,660. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

