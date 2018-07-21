COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (CCLAY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCLAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get COCA COLA AMATI/ADR alerts:

Shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR remained flat at $$7.08 during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 2,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. It provides ready-to-drink alcohol and non-alcohol sparkling beverages, spring waters, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.