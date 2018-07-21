CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS Energy opened at $47.42 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.08. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “$47.86” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other news, VP Glenn P. Barba sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,742.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $46,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,324.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,611 shares of company stock valued at $817,617. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.