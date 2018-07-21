CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,153 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 1.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in Paypal by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in Paypal by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO William J. Ready sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $5,423,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,927,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,797 shares in the company, valued at $27,038,753.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,482 shares of company stock worth $14,885,151. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paypal opened at $87.47 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $57.58 and a 12-month high of $89.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Paypal to $92.00 and gave the company a “$88.22” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “$87.38” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.58.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

